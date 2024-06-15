US Navy faces most intense combat since WWII against Yemen: Report

Near-daily attacks by the Houthis since November have seen over 50 vessels clearly targeted, while shipping volume has dropped in the vital Red Sea corridor that leads to the Suez Canal and into the Mediterranean, AP reported on Saturday.

Nearly every day — aside from a slowdown during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan — the Houthis launch missiles, drones or some other type of attack in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait that connects the waterways and separates Africa from the Arabian Peninsula, added the source.

“This is the most sustained combat that the U.S. Navy has seen since World War II — easily, no question,” said Bryan Clark, a former Navy submariner and a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute.

“We’re sort of on the verge of the Houthis being able to mount the kinds of attacks that the U.S. can’t stop every time, and then we will start to see substantial damage. … If you let it fester, the Houthis are going to get to be a much more capable, competent, experienced force.”

In support for the Palestinian resistance movement and people, the Yemeni Army initiated attacks on ships affiliated with the Israeli regime, the US, and the UK in order to push them halt the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip.

From the outset of war in Gaza in October 2023, over 37,000 mostly women and children have been killed in the enclave.

