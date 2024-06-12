Fresh American, British aggression against Yemen

Yemen’s Al Masirah TV network says that five people were injured, one of them critically, after American and British warplanes struck Rima province in the early hours of Thursday.

According to this report, the target of the new attacks was a government complex in the Al-Jebin area of ​​Rima province that was hit twice.

A few hours ago, the Yemeni media had reported similar attacks on the city of al-Tahita and the Al-Jabanah region in Hudaydah Province, which is also in western Yemen.

There was no report of possible casualties or damage from the first strike carried out on Wednesday evening.

Various regions of Yemen, especially Hudaydah, have been the target of American and British aggression over the past months.

The two western countries continue their joint operation against Yemen with the aim of putting pressure on the Arab country to stop its naval blockade imposed on the Zionist regime. Attacks not only violate Yemen's sovereignty but are against the UN resolution that only allowed measures to safeguard international shipping route and not to attack a country.

The Yemeni army has, however, pledged to continue attacking Israeli or Israeli-bound ships in the Red Sea until the Zionist regime stops its genocidal war on Gaza and ends the blockade on the Palestinian territory. It has also launched attacks on American and British vessels in retaliation for the two countries' aggression against Yemen.

