Yemen: Verbena ship hit by missiles, sank in Gulf of Aden

In a statement on Saturday, Army Spokesman Yahya Saree said that the ships, named Verbena and Tutor, were targeted in the past 72 hours.

Verbena has sunk in the Gulf of Aden after it was hit by several missiles, he said, adding that Tutor was struck by several missiles and drones, and is at risk of sinking “within the coming hours”. Saree did not say where Tutor was hit.

The Yemeni army official said that both vessels were heading towards Israeli-occupied ports and thus violated Yemeni warnings against approaching those ports.

Yemen launched its military operations in the high seas in mid-November in an effort to force the Israeli regime to stop its war on Gaza and lift its blockade of the Palestinian territory.

The Yemeni army says its operations only target Israeli ships or any vessels that head towards ports in the occupied territories, rejecting Western allegations that the operations pose a threat to international shipping.

Yahya Saree on Saturday reiterated that the Yemeni armed forces will continue to expand their operations and enhance military capabilities in support and defense of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

