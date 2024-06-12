'Iran, Russia determined to strengthen ties'

In an interview with Russian RIA Novosti news agency, the Iranian diplomat described relations between the two countries as historical, which have been expanded in different fields over the past years.

“The important point is that common threats have presented the two countries with common opportunities, and based on this, both countries have a strong determination to develop cooperation in various fields”, he said in the interview conducted on the sidelines of a BRICS ministerial meeting held on Monday and Tuesday in Russia.

Therefore, Bagheri Kani added, the growing trend of Iran-Russia cooperation shows that leaders of the two countries have a strong determination to strengthen their relations and use all the opportunities to benefit their nations, according to the Persian translation of the interview published on the official Telegram page of the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman on Wednesday.

Taking a question on whether Iran would remain in BRICS after it elects a new president later this month, Bagheri Kani said that the Islamic Republic’s membership in the bloc of emerging economies is based on a “strategic wisdom” as the country seeks to use all capacities to protect its national interests.

“Iran's membership in BRICS comes from a strategic wisdom in foreign policy of the Islamic Republic. Iran, as a regional power, will definitely use all its capacities to secure its national interests as well as guarantee stability and security in the region.”

He added that BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as two international bodies promoting multilateralism, provide Iran with the tools it can use to further secure its interests along with like-minded countries.

