Iran as BRICS member can draw road map of future world: Acting FM

Iran can do this jointly with other powers, as the country will no longer watch what others determine and decide, Ali Bagheri Kani told reporters before departing Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod for Tehran on Tuesday.

Bagheri Kani elaborated on BRICS's great potential, saying the members of the bloc are the biggest producers and consumers of energy across the world.

BRICS believes that the unilateralism headed by the United States cannot solve the world's questions and problems, he said.

The US initiatives direct the questions to deadlock and worsen the current conditions, he added.

Pointing to the Gaza crisis, Bagheri Kani said the US, despite its influence on the world mechanism, has not yet offered a path for preventing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

On one hand, the US supports the Israeli regime with its modern weapons, and on the other hand, it makes a gesture of political initiative to solve the crisis, he pointed out.

In his remarks, the acting foreign minister hoped that the BRICS group would create an infrastructure based on justice.

Iran vigilantly follows the fulfillment of its interests and the interests of the independent states, he stressed.

Bagheri arrived in Nizhny Novgorod in western Russia on Monday (June 10) to attend the BRICS 2024 as an official member.

In Russia, Bagheri underlined the importance of creating a just world based on democracy and multilateralism.

Iran joined the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as a full member in January 2024.

