Russia renews commitment to comprehensive agreement with Iran

In order for the agreement to be signed, several procedural legislative actions need to be performed, Lavrov said at a press conference following the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Nizhny Novgorod.

Noting that the text of the document has been completely coordinated, he said that the agreement cannot be signed yet.

"As for work on a state treaty on cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, yes, it cannot be signed yet even though the text has been fully coordinated."

Renewing Moscow’s commitment to signing the deal, he stressed that “we will be able to do this once our Iranian colleagues settle mostly procedural issues I mentioned."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also announced that Russia plans to give a further boost to relations with Iran.

On signing a comprehensive agreement between Iran and Russia, he said that Iran is preparing for an early presidential election, and the political changes in the country may cause delays in the process.

9341**2050