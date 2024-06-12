‘Iran’s membership in BRICS, SCO key legacy of late President Raisi’

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Ali Bagheri Kani referred to his recent visit to the western Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod to attend a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers, explaining that the meeting was attended by BRICS ministers and friends of BRICS at the invitation of Russia, which shows the global interest in BRICS.

On the sidelines of this meeting, 15 bilateral meetings of foreign ministers were held, including the foreign ministers of China and Russia, which were held to advance bilateral foreign policy goals, Bagheri Kani added.

He also expressed hopes that these discussions will be a cornerstone for advancing Iran’s interests with BRICS member countries, and “we believe that this meeting was particularly important for improving Iran’s position in the BRICS international mechanism.”

6125**4354