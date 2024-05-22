Tehran holds mass funeral for President Raisi, companions

Iranians from all over the country have travelled to Tehran to take part in the funeral procession of the late president and his entourage.

The lovers of the Islamic Revolution have flooded the streets of the capital city to bid farewell to the bodies of Martyr Raisi and the other officials who passed away in the May 19 helicopter crash in northwestern Iran.

Shouting, "It is the day of mourning", the mass crowd expressed condolences on the martyrdom of the president and his company.

Ayatollah Khamenei performed the prayers in a ceremony at the University of Tehran on Wednesday morning before a funeral procession in the capital city.

Over 40 high-ranking foreign delegations will participate in Wednesday afternoon ceremony to commemorate the martyrdom of President Raisi, and their companions in Tehran.

The funeral in Qom took place on Tuesday afternoon as another funeral was held earlier in the day in the northwestern city of Tabriz.

Then, the bodies of President Raisi and his companions were transferred to Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on Tuesday.

President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Tabriz Friday Prayer Leader Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, and Governor of East Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati were returning from a dam opening ceremony in Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in mountainous areas in Varzaghan region. Two bodyguards, two pilots and a crew member were also killed in the incident.

