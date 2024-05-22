Hamas Chief hails martyr Raisi's pro-Gaza efforts

I have come on behalf of the resistant nation of Palestine to participate in the funeral ceremony of the martyred president and foreign minister of Iran, Haniyeh said in Tehran on Wednesday speaking in the funeral ceremony of the martyrs of the helicopter crash.

During our trip to Tehran in the holy month of Ramadan, we had a meeting with President Raisi, and he once again emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's unchangeable stance on the Palestinian nation, and we listened, he added.

The Islamic Ummah uses all its capacities for the liberation of Palestine, he noted.

Not only is the issue of Palestine political but it is in the depth of the belief of the Islamic Ummah, he stated, adding that Martyr Raisi said that resistance is a strategic choice for us to realize the freedom of Palestine.

President Raisi said that "Al-Aqsa Storm Operation" was a battle that targeted the heart of the Zionist regime and created a historical change at the global level, he added.

9376**9417