Supreme Leader performs prayers over bodies of president Raisi, companions

Ayatollah Khamenei performed the prayers in a ceremony at the University of Tehran on Wednesday morning before a funeral procession in the capital city.

Innumerable Iranian people, heads of government branches and military officials took part in the procession.

More than 40 high-ranking foreign delegations will participate in Wednesday afternoon ceremony to commemorate the martyrdom of President Raisi, their companions in Tehran.

Among the foreign participants, approximately 10 delegations will be at the level of heads of state, nearly 20 delegations at the level of ministers, and the rest at various levels such as parliament speakers, special envoys, and so on.

Bodies of president Raisi and his companions were transferred to Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on Tuesday after a funeral in northwestern city of Tabriz.

President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Tabriz Friday Prayer Leader Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, and Governor of East Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati were returning from a dam opening ceremony in Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in mountainous areas in Varzaghan region. Two bodyguards, two pilots and a crew member were also killed in the incident.

Heads of states as well as religious and resistance figures expressed condolences over the top Iranian officials’ demise.

