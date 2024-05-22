May 22, 2024, 9:14 AM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85485803
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Foreign consuls in Iran’s Mashhad sign book opened in memory of Pres. Raisi

May 22, 2024, 9:14 AM
News ID: 85485803
Foreign consuls in Iran’s Mashhad sign book opened in memory of Pres. Raisi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign consuls in the northeastern city of Mashhad have signed a book opened in memory of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi and his martyred colleagues.

A book has been opened in the northeastern city of Mashhad in Iran in memory of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Foreign consuls in Iran’s Mashhad sign book opened in memory of Pres. Raisi

The heads of consulates based in in Mashhad from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, and the head of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) signed the book.

The officials expressed their condolences for their demise and donated wreaths.

Foreign consuls in Iran’s Mashhad sign book opened in memory of Pres. Raisi

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.

Two bodyguards, two pilots, and a crew member were also killed in the incident.

7129**9417

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .