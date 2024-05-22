Foreign consuls in Iran’s Mashhad sign book opened in memory of Pres. Raisi

A book has been opened in the northeastern city of Mashhad in Iran in memory of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The heads of consulates based in in Mashhad from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, and the head of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) signed the book.

The officials expressed their condolences for their demise and donated wreaths.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.

Two bodyguards, two pilots, and a crew member were also killed in the incident.

