Iran’s top diplomat speaks over phone with Azeri, Omani FMs

During a phone call with Bagheri Kani on Tuesday, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed his nation's profound condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, extending sympathy to the families of martyrs, the government, and the people of Iran.

He highlighted the crucial role of the late Amirabdollahian in normalizing and developing friendly relations between the two neighboring nations amidst challenging times.

Bayramov characterized Azeri President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Iranian embassy in Baku on Tuesday morning as an expression of his country's profound condolences for the martyrdom of the Iranian president and foreign minister in the recent helicopter crash.

The Azeri foreign minister has also indicated his country's readiness to accelerate the implementation of the bilateral agreements recently finalized by the two nation's leaders.

For his part, Bagheri Kani expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for the condolence messages and the signing of memorial books, emphasizing that the ties between Tehran and Baku are inseparable.

He also commended the late Iranian president and foreign minister for their significant contributions to enhancing Iran's relations with regional countries, including the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During a separate phone call on Tuesday with Oman's Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr Bin Hamad Bin Hamood Al Busaidi, Bagheri Kani emphasized that martyr Raisi and Amirabdollahian were two political figures who were able to take serious steps in developing bilateral relations with Oman.

Al Busaidi conveyed his country's deepest condolences for the martyrdom of the Iranian president and foreign minister, emphasizing the solidarity of Oman's government and its people with Iran.

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollhian, were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan where they had inaugurated a dam project on Sunday, when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

3266**2050