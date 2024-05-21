May 21, 2024, 9:35 PM
Huge crowd turn out for funeral of copter crash victims in Iran’s Qom

Qom, IRNA – A large crowd of people have attended a funeral procession in Iran’s central city of Qom to bid farewell to their late Iranian president and his companions who lost their lives in a copter crash on Sunday.

The funeral in Qom took place on Tuesday afternoon as another funeral was held earlier in the day in the northwestern city of Tabriz.

The bodies of President Raisi and his foreign minister and some other provincial officials had been carried to the capital Tehran where the Supreme Leader is to say prayers on the bodies and another funeral will be held for the victims on Wednesday.

President Raisi is to be laid to rest in his hometown of Mashhad on Thursday.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.

