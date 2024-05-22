Tehran ready for funeral of copter crash martyrs: Governor

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will say prayers over the bodies of late president and his entourage at the University of Tehran on Wednesday morning, Fakhari said.

He added that after the prayers, the funeral procession of the martyrs will be held on the route from the University of Tehran to the Azadi Square.

The official announced the provision of all facilities and the adoption of safety security and ancillary services on the way to the funeral of the martyrs

Fakhari said that all necessary facilities are provided to hold a remarkable ceremony for the late president and other high-profile authorities.

We will once again show that all Iranians, from all walks of life, are united to depict national solidarity and pursue the ideals of the Islamic Republic system, he noted.

The funeral in Qom took place on Tuesday afternoon as another funeral was held earlier in the day in the northwestern city of Tabriz.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.

Two bodyguards, two pilots, and a crew member were also killed in the incident.

