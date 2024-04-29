Hezbollah unveils new surprises for Israel everyday: Report

Hezbollah is trying to prevent an inclusive war, but it has never submitted to the Israeli authorities' threats, Elnashra reported on Monday.

The group has given a crushing response to every movement of Tel Aviv, it added.

It further said that when Dahieh was targeted, Hezbollah attacked the Miron base and used a new Kornet that has a range of 10 kilometers.

Hezbollah possesses guided missiles that move horizontally and the Iron Dome cannot counter them, the Lebanese media said.

This is a surprise for the Israelis who want Hezbollah to withdraw to 10 kilometers from the border, it said, adding that the resistance group has surprises for Tel Aviv that are not visible to everyone and those are the tactics that it uses.

