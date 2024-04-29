Apr 29, 2024, 9:21 AM
Hezbollah conducts fresh missile attack on occupied territories

Tehran, IRNA - The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has conducted a new missile attack on several areas in the occupied territories.

According to Al Mayadeen, the Zionist army bases in the occupied Shebaa Farms were attacked by Hezbollah with rockets in the past few hours.

The Israeli army also announced that it had observed 2 rockets from Lebanon towards Mount Harduf.

Hezbollah in a statement announced that it targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Kfarchouba with rockets.

The Lebanese resistance movement has been targeting Israeli military bases and spy networks, inflicting casualties and losses on the Zionist regime. However, the Israeli regime, out of desperation, has conducted dozens of aerial raids on residential areas in southern Lebanon, killing civilians.

