Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire akin to helping Zionists in attacking Gaza: Sheikh Qassem

According to Lebanese media outlets, Sheikh Qassem stated on Saturday that those who fail to recognize the future and remain unaware of the Zionist enemy will not be able to appreciate the benefits of Hezbollah's assistance to Gaza and the protection of Lebanon's borders.

He further added that the only way to establish a ceasefire and halt Hezbollah's actions against the Zionist regime is by putting an end to the aggression against Gaza.

Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary General stated that a ceasefire would intensify Israeli attacks on Gaza and stopping Hezbollah's attacks would be a favor to Israel.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

