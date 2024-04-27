Hezbollah's combined drone and missile attack hits Israeli military command HQ

In a statement on Saturday, Hezbollah said it attacked the military command headquarters of the 51st battalion belonging to the Golani Brigade in Al-Manara settlement earlier in the day.

The movement said it directly hit the target, using assault drones and guided missiles.

Hezbollah said the operation was in response to the Israeli regime’s strikes on civilian areas in southern Lebanon as well as the regime’s continuous attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The Lebanese movement and Israel have been engaged in clashes on Lebanon’s southern border ever since the Gaza war broke out in early October.

Hezbollah has time and again said that it will continue its attacks on positions in the northern Israeli-occupied territories until the regime stops its genocide in Gaza.

The movement has also warned the Israeli regime against targeting civilians in Lebanon, saying that they are a red line.

