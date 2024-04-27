Hezbollah member martyred in southern Lebanon

According to Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah announced early on Saturday that “Farajollah Ali Hammoud”, a member of Hezbollah who is also nicknamed “Sajid”, was martyred.

He was one of the residents of the “Kfarkela” district in southern Lebanon, who was martyred in the Zionist regime’s bombing in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, on Friday, two commanders of the Lebanese Al-Jama’ah Al-Islamiyah were martyred in the Zionist regime’s attack.

In this attack, a civilian vehicle was targeted by the Zionist regime’s army on the Midoun road in southern Lebanon, as a result of which two commanders of the Fajr forces of the military branch of the Lebanese Jamaat-e-Islami, named Musab and Bilal Khalaf, were martyred.

Al-Mayadeen reported on Friday evening that the Zionist regime targeted a civilian vehicle in western Bekaa in eastern Lebanon with a drone.

The released images show that this car is completely burnt.

