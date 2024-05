Lebanon's Hezbollah released footage of a combined ambush for an Israeli military convoy near the Roysat al-Alam base in northern occupied Palestine.

The Zionist Army Radio announced that 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the northern settlements of Israel.

The Zionist regime's sources announced that the occupied Golan and the Upper Galilee in the north of occupied Palestine have been the target of a massive missile attack for the third time in the past few minutes.

