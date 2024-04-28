Hezbollah strikes settlements in northern Israeli-occupied territories

The movement announced early on Sunday that its fighters had fired “tens of Katyusha” rockets at Meron town and its surrounding settlements.

It said the attack was in response to the Israeli regime’s earlier offensives on three villages in southern Lebanon.

There was no immediate report of possible casualties or damage after the attack.

Fighting broke out between Hezbollah and the Israeli regime on October 8, a day after Tel Aviv waged a genocidal war on Gaza, with the Lebanese resistance movement targeting Israeli areas on and near Lebanon’s southern border in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

The fighting has intensified in the past couple of months amid Israeli strikes on villages and towns in southern Lebanon, some of which have resulted in civilian casualties.

Hezbollah has time and again warned Israel that civilians are a red line, and that it will give a crushing response should the regime expand its attacks deeper in Lebanon.

The resistance movement also says that it will continue to fight the Israeli regime until it stops the war on Gaza, where nearly 34,390 Palestinians have already been killed, mostly women and children.

