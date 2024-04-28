Hezbollah hails Shia support for Sunnis in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation

Al-Baghdadi made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Sunday with Hamid Shahriari, the secretary general of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.

“If we win this battle, the enemy will not sit idly and will make effort … to destroy the unity achieved by this victory,” he said.

Once the Al-Aqsa Operation comes to an end, the enemies will launch an ideological war so as to impede the effect of this victory on the Sunnis, Al-Baghdadi said, urging the need for preparing plans for that day.

The Iranian side, for his part, briefed the Hezbollah official on unity-building measures taken by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought which include holding an annual Islamic unity conference in Tehran where he said delegations of Sunni Muslims come to Iran and visit different Iranian cities, as well as Sunni-dominated areas in the country.

Shahriari also referred to pro-Palestinian university protests across the US and Europe, noting that many of the protesters are not even Muslim, but know the meaning of oppression.

