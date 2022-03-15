Vienna talks entering homestretch: Russian FM

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Lavrov said that he was confident that the prospects were even more impressive, considering, among other things, that the talks have entered the homestretch, Russian outlet Sputnik News reported.

Lavrov also said that Iran and Russia were preparing new documents designed to formalize a new level of cooperation between the two countries.

Despite "well-known factors" aimed at pressuring Tehran-Moscow cooperation, the Russian foreign minister said, Iran-Russia trade turnover was steadily growing at a record pace, as it increased by nearly 80 percent last year, exceeding 4 billion dollars.

