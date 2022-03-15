Iran’s FM arrives at Moscow

Amirabdollahian arrived at the Russian capital to meet Russian officials to discuss Vienna talks to remove US sanctions against Iran, Astana meeting on Syria, situation in Yemen and the war in Ukraine.
9416**1424
Tehran, IRNA - Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived at Moscow on Tuesday noon, heading a high-profile delegation.
