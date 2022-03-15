Vienna talks on agenda in meeting Russian officials: Iran FM

Amirabdollahian said on his arrival at Moscow that he would follow three issues in his trip to Russia, with pursuing the agreements reached during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Moscow earlier this year being the first.

Iranian foreign minister said that the second issue was the Ukraine developments and the new situation in regional and international arenas.

Referring to the war in Ukraine, he said that Iran cannot remain indifferent to this event, he said, adding that Iran explicitly condemned war in Ukraine, in Afghanistan, in Yemen or any other place in the world.

In the same way, the Iranian top diplomat went on to add, we condemn sanctions and believe that imposing unilateral sanctions against nations and countries is a wrong method.

He also said that the third issue on his agenda would be the talks in Vienna to remove sanctions against Iran.

He dismissed perceptions reflected in the media that Russia would cut off its support of Iran in Vienna if Tehran reaches a conclusion with the US and the European participants.

Amirabdollahian noted that he didn’t get such an understanding from the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov last week, expressing hope that they could reach a clear conclusion so that Russia remains besides Iran in achieving a good, sustainable and strong deal.

