Ukraine wants Iran to convey its message to Russia

The phone conversation was held on Monday, a day ahead of Amirabdollahian’s visit to the Russian capital Moscow.

On his twitter page, Kuleba said that Iran is against the Ukraine conflict and supports a peaceful solution, and that, he has asked Amirabdollahian to convey his message to Russian authorities.

Here is the full text of Kuleba’s tweet: “Spoke with Iranian FM Hossein Amirabdollahian ahead of his visit to Moscow tomorrow.

Iran is against the war in Ukraine, supports a peaceful solution. I asked to convey my message in Moscow: Russia must stop bombing civilians, commit to the ceasefire, and withdraw from Ukraine.”

The conflict in Ukraine began on February 24 after Russia announced a special military operation in response to the West’s failure to meet Moscow’s security demands.

Moscow has long complained about NATO’s expansion eastward and is against Ukraine’s accession to the western military alliance. On February 22, Russia also recognized two breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donestk in eastern Ukraine as independent states.

