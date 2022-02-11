Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson congratulates Iran on National Day

“On the occasion of National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we extend heartiest felicitations to its Government and people,” said Asim Iftikhar on the official Twitter account of the foreign ministry.

He added that Pakistan's diplomatic relations with Iran established in 1947 and that Iran and Pakistan were the first countries to recognize each other.

“Both countries have maintained fraternal relations in past 75 years,” he said.

Referring to the meetings of Pakistani leaders with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi last year on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and ECO summits, he said Iran and Pakistan have very strong linkages in the field of culture and education.

Earlier, Pakistani political leaders, including the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, congratulated the nation and government of Iran country on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran in separate messages.

