Families of Israeli captives protest outside residence of Knesset member

According to reports from Arabic media on Saturday, the protesters called for negotiations to facilitate a prisoner exchange with Palestinian groups.

Israeli media later reported that families of the Israeli captives also staged a demonstration outside the residence of President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv.

The demonstrators gathered in front of Herzog's home, urging action to secure the release of the captives.

On Friday, thousands of Israelis once again gathered outside the ministry of military affairs to support the exchange of prisoners with Hamas, voicing their opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the war in Gaza.

Hebrew media reported that demonstrators also assembled outside the Prime Minister's office in occupied al-Quds, urging an immediate agreement to free the captives.

Palestinian resistance groups, led by Hamas, captured approximately 250 Israeli settlers and soldiers during their surprise Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on October 7, 2023. The Israeli regime believes that around 100 of those are still being held in Gaza, with some presumed to be dead.

Opposition groups and families of the captives say Netanyahu has deliberately stalled ceasefire talks for his political interests.

