Iran, India hold political consultations in New Delhi

The discussions covered all dimensions of bilateral relations, including cooperation on the development of the southeastern Iranian Port of Chabahar, agricultural partnerships, trade and economic ties, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges. The two sides also explored the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a project of mutual interest.

Regional and global developments, including the situation in Afghanistan and evolving dynamics in West Asia and the Caucasus, were also key topics of discussion.

Takht-e Ravanchi highlighted the significance of India in Iran's foreign relations and reaffirmed Tehran's readiness to expand bilateral cooperation across all sectors.

Vikram Misri, in turn, expressed India’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with Iran in various fields and underscored the importance of Chabahar Port in supporting Afghanistan’s reconstruction and economic development.

Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing cooperation within multilateral organizations such as the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

During his visit to India, Takht-e Ravanchi also met with India’s Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to discuss bilateral issues and regional developments.

The Iranian and Indian officials stressed the need for closer cooperation at higher levels to bolster relations and address shared challenges.

