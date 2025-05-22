Iran will not relinquish its right to peaceful nuclear technology: Foreign Minister Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized that the Islamic Republic has the right to develop its peaceful nuclear technology.

Speaking to the national Iranian television on Thursday night, a day ahead of the fifth round of talks with the United States on the nuclear issue in Rome on Friday, Araqchi stressed that Iran will not back down from its nuclear rights.

“We will not retreat from our rights. Our nuclear program—including enrichment—must continue. However, we are ready to adopt confidence-building and transparency measures and accept broader monitoring, because we are confident in the peaceful nature of our program,” he said.

Araqchi said that the Europeans threaten to trigger the snapback mechanism incorporated in the 2015 nuclear deal with the aim of playing a part in the ongoing negotiations while they are not involved at all.

He said that Europe has no role in the indirect negotiations taking place between Iran and the United States.

The Foreign Minister recommended the Europeans not to trigger the snapback mechanism as they would put in crisis the Non-Proliferation Treaty if they go ahead with their threats.

He reiterated that if Europe wants to play a role, it must abandon its hostile and confrontational policies toward Iran."

The Foreign Minister said that he and his teammates will depart for the Italian capital for the fifth round of talks, noting that Iran has to wait and see tomorrow whether the other side is willing to revise its positions.

“We will continue diplomacy as long as the Americans come along with us and accept our positions,” he added.

Araqchi said that he penned a letter to the UN Secretary General earlier today about the Israeli threats against the Iranian nuclear facilities, saying, “I made it clear that we are ready for a decisive response and that if the threats continue, we will be forced to make special arrangements to protect our facilities and materials. They must know what we mean by the special arrangements.”

