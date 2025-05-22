Araqchi: Evading sanctions strengthens Iran’s negotiating power and disappoints imposers

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasizes that Iranian businesses circumventing sanctions strengthens the country’s negotiators and disheartens those enforcing the restrictions.

Speaking at a conference on provincial economic diplomacy attended by Iranian business in Shiraz, southern Iran, Araqchi said that diplomacy has two fundamental principles: good neighborliness and economic diplomacy. He said that Iran has long adhered to the former, while the latter involves the Ministry of Foreign Affairs facilitating commercial opportunities rather than engaging in trade directly.

Araqchi reaffirmed the Foreign Ministry’s role in lifting sanctions, saying that Iranian diplomats and ambassadors stationed abroad should actively assist businesses in finding alternative, non-sanctioned trade channels. He stressed that these efforts are crucial in neutralizing the impact of economic restrictions.

The U.S. once claimed it would cripple Iran’s economy, Araqchi said. “Today, they admit that there are no sanctions left to impose, yet they have failed to cripple the Iranian people.”

