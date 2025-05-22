Iran’s armed forces will respond to any threats proportionately, top general says

Zahedan, IRNA – Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Baqeri says the country’s armed forces are now producing a range of drones and micro-aircraft, warning that the country will respond to any threats proportionatelu.

Speaking after an inspection tour of the southeastern and eastern borders on Thursday, Baqeri stressed that Iran’s primary focus is on maintaining deterrence, robust defense, lasting security, and regional stability.

He noted that the armed forces, especially the Army Ground Forces, have made significant strategic advancements by mastering cutting-edge technology and deploying high-level defense systems in real-world conditions.

One of Iran’s key military achievements, Baqeri said, is the development of micro-aircraft designed to neutralize enemy micro-drones.

He underscored the armed forces’ role in ensuring national deterrence, saying that their high preparedness and operational strength act as a critical deterrent against hostile intentions.

Any attack on Iran, he warned, would result in heavy losses for aggressors without any gains.

Major-General Baqeri also highlighted the coordinated efforts between the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in safeguarding national security, adding that all army branches work in tandem with the IRGC to uphold internal and regional security when required.

