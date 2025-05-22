Iran will not hesitate to reciprocate any attacks, says Foreign Minister Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says that Iran will not hesitate to forcefully respond to any offense and will take all necessary actions to protect its interests and people.

Araqchi made the remarks on his X account on Thursday in response to ongoing Israeli threats against Iran.

He wrote, “Threats from the rogue Israeli regime are nothing new. But the recent leak citing US officials as divulging Israeli plans for an unlawful attack on Iran and its nuclear facilities is alarming and warrants immediate and serious condemnation from the UN Security Council and the [International Atomic Energy Agency] (I.A.E.A.)”

He also said that he has written a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the I.A.E.A. chief, Rafael Grossi regarding the regard.

“I have called on the international community to take effective preventive measures against the continuation of Israeli threats, which if unchecked, will compel Iran to take special measures in defense of our nuclear facilities and materials.”

He further wrote that his letter is “a serious pre-action warning,” adding, “The nature, content, and extent of our actions will correspond and be proportionate to preventive measures taken by these international bodies in accordance with their statutory duties and obligations.”

Araqchi said that desperate to dictate what the U.S. can and cannot do, “the Wanted War Criminal Netanyahu” does anything possible to derail diplomacy and divert attention from his arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

Araqchi concluded, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to forcefully respond to any transgression and will stop at nothing to protect its interests and people.”

