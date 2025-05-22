Araqchi emphasizes the key role of the Foreign Ministry in foreign trade

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has emphasized the importance of provincial diplomacy and the Foreign Ministry’s pivotal role in Iran’s foreign economic relations.

Araqchi made these remarks on Thursday during a meeting on the side lines of a conference on provincial economic diplomacy in Shiraz, southern Iran, with Iranian ambassadors to Persian Gulf countries.

The meeting was attended by provincial officials, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Rasoul Mohajer, Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian Expatriates Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh, and Iranian ambassadors to Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, the U.A.E., and Kuwait.

During the discussion, some ambassadors presented reports on the latest regional developments and bilateral relations between Iran and their respective host countries.

Araqchi urged the envoys to enhance interactions with provincial officials, chambers of commerce, and free trade zones in southern provinces, calling for resolving the existing obstacles to further strengthen and deepen Iran’s diplomatic and economic ties with Persian Gulf nations.

He also highlighted the Foreign Ministry’s pivotal role in regulating and facilitating Iran’s foreign economic relations.

