Iran plans to launch two new satellites by late spring

The Head of the Iranian Space Agency, Hassan Salariyeh, said on Saturday that the Tolou 3 and Zafar 2 satellites are expected to be launched sometime at the end of spring, according to Tasnim news agency.

Salariyeh provided an update on the current status of Iranian satellites in orbit and those under construction and the overall progress of the country's space program. He confirmed that the Pars 3 satellite is currently in the construction phase and has an imaging accuracy of approximately two meters.

The Iranian Space Research Center is spearheading the project, which is now in the design phase, he added.

