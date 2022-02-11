History will not forget wisdom, resilience of Imam Khomeini: Pakistani Shiite leader

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffari in a message on the 43rd anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution said the revolution is the rise of Islam and the proclamation of victory against infidelity, tyranny and global arrogance.

He said Imam Khomeini with his wisdom and insight proved the legitimacy of Islam in front of the whole world adding that history will always remember him as a great visionary leader.

Secretary General of MWM said that today the Velayat-e-Faqih system is a serious threat to the world of infidelity and arrogance.

He went on to say attempts are being made to make people hate those divine forces who are truly the great mujahids of Islam.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffari said that today anti-Islamic forces from all over the world are fighting against the Islamic world.

Earlier, Pakistani political leaders, including the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, congratulated the nation and government of Iran on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran in separate messages.

