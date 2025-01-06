General Saree: Yemen targets USS Harry Truman

Tehran, IRNA - The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces, General Yahya Saree, announced that the USS Harry Truman was targeted by Yemen's armed forces.

According to the Yemeni media, General Saree, added in a statement that the Yemeni missile and drone forces in a joint military operation with two cruise missiles and four drones targeted the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in north of the Red Sea.

"The military operation against the US aircraft carrier was carried out while the US was preparing for a major air attack against Yemen, which, by the grace of God, led to failure," he pointed out.

Earlier, Yemen's Ansarullah had warned the United States about the continued presence of the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea, media outlets have reported.

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a senior member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the carrier should leave the Red Sea and return to the American coast.

Al-Houthi emphasized that the carrier's continued presence militarizes the waters and lacks legitimacy, falling outside of its legal mission and duties.

He described the situation as "an uncalculated move" by the United States.

