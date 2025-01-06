FM: Iran deems developing ties with Tajikistan as important

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the upcoming official visit of President Masoud Pezeshkian to Tajikistan is a good opportunity for further expansion of Tehran-Dushanbe relations.

The Iranian foreign minister made the remarks in a meeting with Alireza Haghighian, Iran's ambassador to Tajikistan, in Tehran on Monday.

Haghighian presented a report on the latest state of relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries and the plans made for the successful completion of the upcoming visit of the president.

Referring to the important and privileged position of Tajikistan in the foreign policy of Iran due to the existence of deep historical, cultural-civilizational and linguistic ties between the two nations, as well as the existence of many capacities to expand bilateral cooperation in the economic and commercial fields and other fields, Araghchi considered President Pezeshkian's visit to Tajikistan as a great opportunity to strengthen cooperation between the two countries as much as possible and emphasized the need aking all the necessary measures to make the most of this opportunity.

