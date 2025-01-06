More Zionist military personnel killed, injured in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli media reports confirm the death of two more officers and the injury of two other soldiers during a battle with Palestinian resistance fighters in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli Radio and Television Organization, citing a spokesman for the regime's army on Tuesday morning, acknowledged that two more soldiers of the regime were killed during clashes with resistance forces in northern Gaza.

Rear Admiral, Daniel Hagari emphasized that the two soldiers were from the Nahal Brigade and were killed by an anti-tank rocket fired in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza.

He also acknowledged that two other soldiers were wounded in the battles and that their condition "declared serious."

Earlier, IRNA citing the Resistance War Information Center reported that an Israeli soldier who held the position of deputy company commander in the Nahal Brigade was killed in northern Gaza.

Nahal is an infantry brigade of the Israeli Army and a subsidiary of the 162nd Ha'Plada Armored Division under the Southern Command of the regime.

In this connection, al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, in a statement said that its fighters targeted the vehicles of the Israeli army on several areas in the Gaza Strip, inflicting heavy losses on them.

Palestine Online news site added that the Al-Qassam in their latest operation also targeted two Israeli Merkava tanks using a powerful explosive device and an anti-tank missile, west of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mujahideen Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement also shelled the command and control headquarters of the Zionist enemy in Jabalia with mortars, the report said.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli army announced that two of its soldiers from the Nahal patrol unit were seriously injured in a battle that took place in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Yedioth Aharonot newspaper revealed that the soldiers were injured in a bomb explosion in a building in Beit Hanoun.

The Israeli Radio and Television Organization announced that the number of Israeli army deaths since the start of the war against Gaza has increased to 826.

But the Israeli media have repeatedly questioned the given figure, saying that public backlash is the main reason the army is unable to give exact number of casualties among its soldiers

