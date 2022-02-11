Iranian school in Karachi celebrates 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution

Hassan Nourian, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Alimoradi, head of Iranian schools in the subcontinent, consulate staff, educational staff, students and parents were also present at the ceremony held on Thursday in the assembly hall of the Iranian Educational Complex.

A cake was also cut on the occasion while students performed Persian and Urdu songs on Imam Zamana (AS), the Islamic Revolution and the personality of Imam Khomeini (RA).

The Consul General of Iran during the speech at the ceremony congratulated the Iranian nation on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Referring to the pivotal role of Imam Khomeini's leadership in the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Hassan Nourian said that the enthusiasm of the people for freedom, independence and unity among the people was one of the most important factors in the victory of the Revolution.

Alimoradi, headmaster of schools in the Islamic Republic of Iran in the subcontinent, East Asia and Australia, also stressed the need for students to be familiar with the history of the Islamic Revolution, recognize the achievements of the Islamic system and prepare the new generation to advance the goals of the revolution.

At the end of the ceremony, prizes were awarded to the students who excelled in exams.

