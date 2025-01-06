Araghchi calls for pursuing agenda of Iran-Austria cooperation

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi highlighted the history of good ties between Iran and Austria and the progress in their cooperation.

Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi, the new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Austria, who met with Iran's foreign minister before departing for the place of his mission.

Araghchi underlined the importance of pursuing the agenda of the bilateral relations within the framework of the policy of expanding interactions with various countries.

He further wished the new ambassador the best of luck.

During the meeting, Eshragh Jahromi presented his proposed plans for the expansion of bilateral relations with Austria in various fields.

