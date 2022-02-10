Pakistan PM congratulates President Raisi on Islamic Revolution anniversary

“On the 43rd Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I wish to convey our warm facilitation to you and the brotherly people of Iran,” the PM said in the message on Thursday.

He said Pakistan and Iran enjoy strong fraternal ties, rooted deep in shared history, and commonalities of faith and culture.

Imran Khan added it is my endeavor to work closely with you to further strengthen our fraternal relations and advance peace, security and development in the region and beyond.

“I also take this opportunity to convey best prayers for Your Excellency’s good health and happiness and for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Iran,” said the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile Speaker of the National Assembly and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan Army in separate messages to the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran congratulated the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The President and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have also congratulated Iran on the 43rd anniversary of the glorious victory Islamic Revolution of Iran.

