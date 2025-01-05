Anti-Zionist operation conducted in Ramallah

Tehran, IRNA – The Zionist media outlets have reported an operation against Zionists in Ramallah, the central West Bank, resulting in the injury of one individual.

An anti-Zionist operation using a cold weapon occurred in the Deir Qaddis area, located west of Ramallah in the West Bank, resulting in an individual being wounded, according to reports from the Zionist media outlets on Sunday.

Additionally, the Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that two Zionist soldiers, who had previously participated in the war against Gaza and Lebanon, were injured in a car-ramming incident in New Orleans, USA.

The Zionist regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 45,581 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 108,438 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

On November 21 last year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

