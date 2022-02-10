Pakistani President felicitates Supreme Leader on Islamic Revolution anniversary

According to the Embassy of Pakistan the President in a message said: On behalf of the people of Pakistan and on my own behalf, I am pleased to convey our sincere facilitation on the 43rd Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Pakistan and Iran bilateral relations are established on the solid foundations of shared history, conmen geography and shared values. It is a matter of satisfaction that our fraternal ties continue to grow with the passage of time,” he said.

He added: I avail myself of this opportunity to extend best wishes for Your Eminence’s good health and personal well being and for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Iran.

Special ceremonies are also being held by Iranian diplomatic missions and culture centers in the cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta and Karachi with the participation of government and popular institutions.

Yesterday an exhibition of handicrafts and pictures of the achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran was held with the presence of Pakistan's Minister of Education, Iranian Ambassador, Iranian Cultural Adviser, cultural and social figures in Islamabad.

