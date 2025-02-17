Feb 17, 2025, 1:39 PM
Iranian athletes rank first at 2025 Karate1 Series A

Three Iranian athletes, one male and two female, win medals at the 2025 Karate1 Series A.

Tehran, IRNA — Iran’s fighters have secured the first rank at 2025 Karate1 Series A in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Three Iranian athletes–two women and one man–won gold medals in the event, which took place from February 14 to 16.

Fatemeh Sadeghi earned her gold by defeating Japanese competitor Sasara Eguchi in female kata, while Fatemeh Saadati triumphed over Ruan Mukai from Japan with a score of 5-2 in female Kumite.

Additionally, Morteza Ne’mati emerged victorious over his Russian opponent and claimed a gold medal.

Over 1,100 athletes from 86 countries competed at the event.

