In photos: Iran’s Leader meets people of East Azerbaijan Province

Thousands of East Azerbaijan Province residents met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in Tehran on February 17, 2025, in commemoration of the Tabriz uprising on February 18, 1978.

6125**9417

Feb 17, 2025, 1:43 PM

