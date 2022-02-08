Exhibition of handicrafts, achievements of Islamic Revolution held in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Iran’s Cultural Advisor, Ehsan Khazaei, Director Iranian Culture Center Rawalpindi, Faramarz Rahmanzad attended the event held at the National Institute of Cultural and Arts Heritage (Lok Virsa), Islamabad.

The heads of Iranian institutions in Pakistan, Iranians living in Islamabad, representatives of electronic media, journalists and a large number of Pakistani people and cultural and artistic figures also attended the Iranian cultural exhibition.

In his speech the Minister of Education of Pakistan, while congratulating on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, said that his country and the Islamic Republic of Iran have friendly relations in all fields.

Shafqat Mehmood referring to the deep-rooted relations between Iran and Pakistan, especially in the field of culture stressed the need to deepen cultural cooperation between the two countries and said that it led to the formation of more coordination between the two neighbors.

"We are proud that today once again we are holding Iranian handicrafts exhibition," he said.

Ambassador Mohammad Ali Hosseini in his remarks said such initiatives further strengthen the cultural ties and people to people relations between the two countries and once again remind us of the common cultural, religious and civilizational heritage of Iran and Pakistan.

“A heritage that can be found everywhere in Pakistan, from the domes and minarets of mosques, Persian inscriptions in tombs and historical monuments to traditional clothes, local and national languages and customs,” he said.

He added these days in Iran people are celebrating the great anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution. “The streets are decorated and people are honoring the memory of this great Islamic and popular revolution by participating in the holy shrine of Imam Khomeini (R.A) and the shrine of the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution,” said the envoy.

He added today’s Iran, on the advent of the forty-third anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution is quite different from the time before.

The ambassador went on to say the modern face of cities along with reducing class inequalities, expanding educational justice, expanding health care, astonishing scientific growth in various branches of science including medical sciences, nano-technology and bio-technology are important achievements of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

“All these valuable achievements have been achieved while our country has been under four decades of oppressive and illegal pressure and sanctions from the United States and its allies. Undoubtedly, these achievements owe, first of all, to the resistance and efforts of the noble nation of Iran,” said Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini.

He noted the two great nations of Iran and Pakistan have stood by in joys and sorrows and have supported each other as two brother nations beyond the two neighboring nations.

Iran’s Cultural Advisor, Ehsan Khazaei said after the Islamic Revolution and despite the negative and poisonous conspiracies of the enemies of the Iranian nation, the Islamic Republic was able to achieve a superior position in all fields, especially cultural, artistic and cinematic, and today Iranian artists, directors and actors are a source of pride for the Islamic homeland.

