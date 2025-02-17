IRGC receives new homegrown tactical vehicles

Feb 17, 2025, 12:02 PM
IRGC receives Khatam 270 and 450 new homegrown tactical vehicles during a ceremony attended by Major General Hossein Salami.

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has received two types of homegrown tactical vehicles named Khatam 270 and Khatam 450.

The IRGC received the vehicles during a ceremony attended by its Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami, according to a press release by the IRGC official website on Sunday night.

Khatam 270 and 450 tactical vehicles have been developed following months of research and efforts by telecommunications experts of the IRGC and the Iranian Ministry of Defense.  

The two types of vehicles provide IRGC forces with secure communication on the battlefield and in all geographical and weather conditions.  

