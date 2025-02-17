Resistance groups have upper hand in negotiations: Hamas

Tehran, IRNA — Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanou says that the initiative in negotiations rests with the Palestinian nation and the Axis of Resistance.

The occupiers failed to achieve their objectives in the Gaza war, al-Qanou told IRNA on Monday.

Currently, neither has the Resistance been destroyed, nor have the prisoners of the enemy been released, nor have the Palestinians left their homeland, he added.

The prisoners can be released only through negotiations, ceasefires, and adherence to the terms of the agreement achieved by the warring sides, he said.

The threats of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, which are part of the enemies' psychological warfare on the Palestinian nation, and the blockade of the Gaza Strip will bear no fruit, he said.

