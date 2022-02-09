Iran a resilient nation, committed to defend Islamic Revolution: Pakistani Editor

Javed Siddiq , Editor of Urdu daily Nawa-i-Waqt in an interview with IRNA said the Islamic Revolution of Iran was a historic event and it actually had a great impact on the events that had followed in Iran and the region.

"I think the Islamic Revolution had set the pace for so many changes in the countries around Iran, also it sent a message to the world that when a nation is determined to resist the foreign dictation, foreign agenda, foreign propaganda, no power on earth can prevent that country in doing so," viewed the journalist.

He said the Iranian people led by Imam Khomeini altered the course of history when they defied the Americans and the influence of America in Iran and elsewhere in the region.

Javed Siddiq went on to say Islamic Revolution was a great revolution which also set other revolutionary movements in so many other countries.

He said that Islamic Revolution revolutionized the country within and the western modernism and western culture was rejected by the Iranian nation and that revolution has been protected even today and the Iranian nation is very resilient in defending the objectives of that Revolution.

Expressing views, the senior journalist said that Islamic Revolution set the pace in Iran and elsewhere on how to resist the Zionist hegemony in the region and they fully supported the Palestinians' right to self-determination.

“Iran is supporting the cause of Palestine for past 43 years according to the dictates of Imam Khomeini,” he pointed out.

Javed Siddiq said Imam Khomeini was against division in Islamic Ummah and the forces which were trying to create division on sectarian lines.

The analyst said Imam Khomeini tried not to encourage those forces and elements who were trying to sow the seed of hatred, prejudice and sectarianism among the Muslim countries.

He said late Imam stood for one Muslim Ummah and after taking over the leadership of Iran, he tried to unite the Ummah and I think his slogan of Ummah’s unity is still surviving and has been followed by millions in the Islamic world.

The journalist said it is correct to say that influence of Iran is growing in the region because the country is still following the guidelines of the Islamic Revolution.

Javed Siddiq said that after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran is facing lot of problems, specifically because the US and its western allies are putting lot of pressure on Iran to deviate from the path chosen by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“They are also trying to put pressure on Iran to follow the dictates of the western world,” he said.

The analyst said that all western tactics to create dissent within Iranian society or divide Iran have been failed.

He said despite all conspiracies the Islamic Revolution is still strong and has tremendous and profound influence on the Iranian society.

272**2050

